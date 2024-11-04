Open Menu

Furniture Shop Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Precious material in a furniture shop was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the precinct of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Precious material in a furniture shop was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that fire erupted in a furniture shop situated at Iron Market D-Type due to sparking in an electric motor.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

