Furniture shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A furniture shop was gutted, in the limits of Gulberg police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place at Narwala road near main graveyard where fire broke out in a furniture shop which burnt precious furniture sets.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.