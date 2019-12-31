Furniture Shop Gutted In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A furniture shop got reduced to ashes in the area of Mansoorabad police station here on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that fire erupted in a furniture shop due to short-circuiting, at Jhumra road.
Fire engulfed entire surroundings of the shop and gutted precious goods.
Rescue-1122 fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames after hectic efforts.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, police added.