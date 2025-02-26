Furniture Shop, House Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Precious material in a furniture shop and a house was reduced to ashes in separate fire incidents in Faisalabad.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a furniture shops situated at Mian Hameed Chowk D-Ground due to short-circuit whereas an infuriated woman put her house on ablaze in Muhammadi Chowk Madina Town after quarreling with her family members.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the shop and in the house.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in both incidents, he added.
