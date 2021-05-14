Furniture shops gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Valuables and other material were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a furniture shop, in the limits of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Friday the incident took place at Sugar Morh Nishatabad due to short-circuiting where fire broke out at a furniture shop which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious furniture.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.