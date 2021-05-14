UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furniture Shops Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Furniture shops gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Valuables and other material were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a furniture shop, in the limits of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Friday the incident took place at Sugar Morh Nishatabad due to short-circuiting where fire broke out at a furniture shop which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious furniture.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

48 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.