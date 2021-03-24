Furniture showroom fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A consumer court imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the owner of a furniture showroom for selling substandard furniture to a citizen.

Falak Sher of Lalian filed an application in the court, alleging that Galaxy Furniture Showroom had provided him substandard furniture.

Consumer Court's Presiding Officer Javed Iqbal Sheikh imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the owner andordered him to return the amount to the applicant immediately.