UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furniture Showroom Fined

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Furniture showroom fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A consumer court imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the owner of a furniture showroom for selling substandard furniture to a citizen.

Falak Sher of Lalian filed an application in the court, alleging that Galaxy Furniture Showroom had provided him substandard furniture.

Consumer Court's Presiding Officer Javed Iqbal Sheikh imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on the owner andordered him to return the amount to the applicant immediately.

Related Topics

Fine Lalian Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

20 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.