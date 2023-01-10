UrduPoint.com

Furniture, Wood Reduced To Ashes

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 11:22 PM

A fire engulfed at a furniture factory near Gaddi graveyard in the limits of Hali road police station here on Tuesday evening, gutting furniture and wood worth millions of rupees

The shop's owner Kamran Ahmed informed that the fire broke out because of the short circuit and in no time the flames spread through the factory.

According to him, the furniture prepared on order was also burnt in the incident.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and began dousing the flames.

Luckily the factory's workers remained unscathed.

