UrduPoint.com

Further Delay In Release Of Soybean-seed From Port May Cause Food Scarcity; RCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Further delay in release of Soybean-seed from port may cause food scarcity; RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)on Monday demanded the government to implement the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman and release Soyabean seeds from the port.

President RCCI Saqib Rafique said thousands of tonnes of soybeans worth billions of rupees were in the open at the port.

He said that if the government would not clear the soybean, the country may face scarcity of chicken, meat and food.

Saqib added that due to the lack of timely clearance, there was a fear that around 30,000 poultry farms would be shut down while more than 300 feed mills would be directly affected, and the investment of about 1200 billion would be halted in this sector.

He said that the poultry industry accounts for 50 per cent of the meat demand in the country, and more than 1.5 million people were employed in this industry.

Non-availability of soybean meal across the country has started to have an impact, increasing the price of chicken and making it unaffordable for the common man.

Saqib informed that Soybean seed was the main ingredient of any feed; without it, the production of feed was impossible.

He demanded that authorities realize the seriousness of the issue and immediately release the soybean seed from the port to avoid food security in the country.

Related Topics

Man Rawalpindi Price Chamber May Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

19 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

33 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

50 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.