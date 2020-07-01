UrduPoint.com
Further Expansion Of Railway Freight Service Need Of Hour: DS Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:13 PM

Further expansion of railway freight service need of hour: DS Karachi

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Wednesday said freight service was the economic lifeline of Railways and its further expansion was need of the hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Wednesday said freight service was the economic lifeline of Railways and its further expansion was need of the hour.

During his visit to Marshalling Yard Pipri- Pakistan Railways' hub of freight activities, he said that the continual freight train operation during the eight-week long unprecedented suspension period of passenger train operation manifests the indispensible role played by freight service, according to a news release.

Arshad Salam Khattak also praised the role of workers in the marshalling yard for their relentless services in running the wheels of freight trains.

The DS took stock of maintenance of Signalling System and advised preparing proposals of all the essential projects in the Marshalling Yard for onwards submission to Railways Headquarters along with recommendation for their inclusion in Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme, PSDP.

The DS also visited the loco shed, running room and all the related installations at marshalling yard.

He was accompanied by all the Deputy Divisional Superintendents as well as divisional officers of various departments.

The DS was briefed, at length, about the operational preparedness and requirements. Khattak urged the officers for planning their assignments while keeping in view the enhancement of Railways' freight business.

The officers and staff working at different installations there, apprised the DS of the issues confronted by them in their operational duties.

DS Arshad Salam Khattak directed for resolving all the issues of staff and workers at marshalling yard in order to ensure smooth functioning of freight activities.

