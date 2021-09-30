Futsal ground inaugurated at Islamabad club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A new world class Fustal Ground on Thursday was inaugurated by Children of Pakistan Sweet Home at Islamabad Club.

The children of Pakistan Sweet Home played first match on this FIFA approved AstroTurf facilities ground at Islamabad Club (6-aside football).

These students are mostly orphan or single parent children who are looked after for their proper education and grooming. The winner team dedicated their trophy to Pakistan Sweet Home Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zamurrad Khan.

The children enjoyed the game a lot and expressed their gratitude to the administration of Islamabad Club.

The Club took initiative as its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to provide best sports facilities to the children who hail from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The inaugral match was attended by Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Zamurrad Khan , Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Assistant Commissioner Awaid Irshad Bhatti, and Islamabad club senior manager Muhammad Nadeem Khan.