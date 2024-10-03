'Future Innovators Contest-2024' inaugurated at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher education Department Rana Sikandar Hayat stressed the crucial role of young people equipped with practical skills and innovative ideas in shaping Pakistan's future.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Future Innovators Contest 2024' at the University of Sargodha, here on Thursday. The minister highlighted the importance of institutions like the University of Sargodha that provide students with modern educational, research, and practical skill-building opportunities. He commended the university's state-of-the-art gymnasium and new cafeterias.

Addressing the youth, Minister Rana Sikandar Hayyat underscored their potential as a powerful force and urged them to make informed decisions for a better future. He emphasised the collective responsibility to enhance the country's reputation.

The minister praised the University of Sargodha's educational and research initiatives and its efforts to produce skilled graduates. He assured the university of the provincial government's full support to further its growth and set an example for other educational institutions in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas outlined the university's strategic initiatives to rank among the top 500 universities globally and the top 10 in Pakistan. He highlighted various improvements made in the past two years, including digitization of the university and a shift to solar energy.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasised the university's commitment to preparing students for the future. He stressed the importance of innovation and creativity in today's global economy.

Director ORIC, Prof.Dr.Ahmad Raza Bilal stated that we are dedicated to turning research into marketable innovations.

The ideas presented today have the potential to transform industries and drive economic progress.

On this occasion, Rana Sikandar Hayat also inaugurated newly constructed cafeterias and a state-of-the-art gymnasium at the University of Sargodha.