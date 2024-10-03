Open Menu

'Future Innovators Contest-2024' Inaugurated At UoS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

'Future Innovators Contest-2024' inaugurated at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher education Department Rana Sikandar Hayat stressed the crucial role of young people equipped with practical skills and innovative ideas in shaping Pakistan's future.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Future Innovators Contest 2024' at the University of Sargodha, here on Thursday. The minister highlighted the importance of institutions like the University of Sargodha that provide students with modern educational, research, and practical skill-building opportunities. He commended the university's state-of-the-art gymnasium and new cafeterias.

Addressing the youth, Minister Rana Sikandar Hayyat underscored their potential as a powerful force and urged them to make informed decisions for a better future. He emphasised the collective responsibility to enhance the country's reputation.

The minister praised the University of Sargodha's educational and research initiatives and its efforts to produce skilled graduates. He assured the university of the provincial government's full support to further its growth and set an example for other educational institutions in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas outlined the university's strategic initiatives to rank among the top 500 universities globally and the top 10 in Pakistan. He highlighted various improvements made in the past two years, including digitization of the university and a shift to solar energy.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasised the university's commitment to preparing students for the future. He stressed the importance of innovation and creativity in today's global economy.

Director ORIC, Prof.Dr.Ahmad Raza Bilal stated that we are dedicated to turning research into marketable innovations.

The ideas presented today have the potential to transform industries and drive economic progress.

On this occasion, Rana Sikandar Hayat also inaugurated newly constructed cafeterias and a state-of-the-art gymnasium at the University of Sargodha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Progress University Of Sargodha Government Top

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan