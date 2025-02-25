Open Menu

Future Leaders In The Digital Age" Session Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

A session titled "Future Leaders in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A session titled "Future Leaders in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi here on Tuesday.

The session featured speakers including Gul Rukh, Romaisa Jami, and Hamid Somro, while Zubair Anwar moderated the discussion.

Gul Rukh emphasized that a good leader should be adaptable to changing circumstances.

She also highlighted the importance of understanding technology, stating that the faster one understands it, the more beneficial it will be.

Hamid Somro noted that a successful leader plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing the talents of others. He also discussed the potential of on-line platforms for earning money and developing skills like communication and leadership.

The session concluded with a thought-provoking discussion on the role of technology and leadership in the digital age.

Recent Stories

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches ..

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8

56 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..

2 minutes ago
 Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

2 minutes ago
 CM's livestock distribution program to benefit des ..

CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..

5 minutes ago
 SSP Operations inspects security arrangements acro ..

SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad

3 minutes ago
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

3 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regula ..

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

9 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic coop ..

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..

14 minutes ago
 CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commer ..

CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction

11 minutes ago
 KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate a ..

KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benaz ..

Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan