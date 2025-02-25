Future Leaders In The Digital Age" Session Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:28 PM
A session titled "Future Leaders in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi here on Tuesday
The session featured speakers including Gul Rukh, Romaisa Jami, and Hamid Somro, while Zubair Anwar moderated the discussion.
Gul Rukh emphasized that a good leader should be adaptable to changing circumstances.
She also highlighted the importance of understanding technology, stating that the faster one understands it, the more beneficial it will be.
Hamid Somro noted that a successful leader plays a crucial role in identifying and nurturing the talents of others. He also discussed the potential of on-line platforms for earning money and developing skills like communication and leadership.
The session concluded with a thought-provoking discussion on the role of technology and leadership in the digital age.
