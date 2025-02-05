Future leadership training program concludes at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The second phase of the IIUI Future Leaders Training Program, organized by the Office of Professional Training, Directorate of HRM&D, at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), successfully concluded at the new campus.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Rector of IIUI and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), along with Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President of IIUI, attended the program’s concluding session.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for both faculty and students, stating that educational institutions must establish sustainable systems to achieve this goal. He congratulated the organizing team and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed for providing faculty members with an opportunity to engage in professional training led by expert trainers who shared valuable insights and practical examples. He highlighted that such initiatives are essential for faculty development and growth in alignment with modern educational trends, ultimately benefiting students and society at large.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar further underlined the significance of leadership training programs for faculty members, noting their role in enhancing teaching and management skills. He also stressed on the need for recreational activities for faculty to ensure their motivation and well-being. Calling for collective efforts to uplift society, he remarked that in a nation facing significant challenges, teachers play a pivotal role in nation-building. He reiterated that training programs are essential for introducing the latest learning methodologies, ensuring that education evolves with time.

Addressing the participants, President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, stated that the Future Leaders Program was designed for the professional development of faculty members, with the objective of cultivating and empowering emerging leaders at IIUI. He congratulated the Office of Professional Training for successfully executing this initiative, which fosters sustainable change and transformation by enhancing faculty leadership and management skills in the university.

Dr. Shuja also highlighted the importance of knowledge-sharing and experience-based learning in adapting to evolving educational landscapes. He provided a recap of the first-phase training workshop, where General (Retd.) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), emphasized the need to groom senior leadership for a prosperous future.

On this occasion, Dr. Shuja expressed gratitude to several distinguished speakers, including Prof. Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry, Executive Director, DHA Suffa University, Karachi, Mr. Shahid Minhas, Director of Administration & Student Affairs, University of Bolton (UK), Pakistan Campus, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Bokhari, Vice Chancellor, Kohsar University, Murree, Dr. Farrukh Idrees, Director QEC, National Defense University, Islamabad, Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director, National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) HEC, Islamabad

These speakers delivered insightful sessions on key topics, including leadership in governance and operations, sustainability, administrative skills, quality enhancement, innovation in research, conventional professional development, maintaining academic standards, and building national and international reputations.

Dr. Shuja expressed appreciation to the resource persons for their valuable contributions, which enriched participants’ understanding of sustainability, leadership, and administrative excellence, reinforcing IIUI’s commitment to academic leadership. He noted that the IIUI Future Leaders Program is structured into three distinct phases, each offering an in-depth exploration of leadership and development.

Throughout the workshop, 50 participants engaged in structured training designed for comprehensive learning and professional growth. The event concluded with a closing ceremony, where Prof. Dr. Mukhtar, Rector IIUI, and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President IIUI, presented certificates of appreciation to the resource persons.