Open Menu

'Future List' Secures Membership On Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahmari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM

'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahmari

The 'Future List' has secured membership on the Board of Directors of the Saudi Journalists Association for the next four years, along with two additional members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 'Future List' has secured membership on the board of Directors of the Saudi Journalists Association for the next four years, along with two additional members.

As per the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Ahmari, the editor-in-chief of Independent Arabia, was elected as the Chairman of the Authority in recent elections held at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh.

The new Board of Directors comprises Bushra Al-Rabiah from the Al-Tawasul Centre, Hamid Al-Shehri, editor-in-chief of the Saudipedia platform, Dhikra Al-Atiwi from the Radio and Television Corporation, Zaid Bin Kami, deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, along with two other members, Al-Ahmari and Ali Al-Hazmi, editor-in-chief of Sabq, and Fatima Al-Awfi from the Media Department.

At the Ministry of sports, Faisal Abbas serves as the editor-in-chief of Arab news, Lama Al-Shathri as the editor-in-chief of Sayidaty, Muhammad Al-Bishi as the editor-in-chief of Al-Eqtisadiah, Mamdouh Al-Muhaini as the general director of Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, Mai Al-Sharif as the assistant editor-in-chief of Independent Arabia, and Nour Nuqli as the deputy editor-in-chief of Arab News.

Related Topics

Sports Riyadh Saudi Media TV From Arab

Recent Stories

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

7 minutes ago
 Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

11 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

14 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

14 minutes ago
 Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

14 minutes ago
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

14 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

14 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

11 minutes ago
 Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

11 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

11 minutes ago
 Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets ..

Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan