'Future List' Secures Membership On Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahmari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM
The 'Future List' has secured membership on the Board of Directors of the Saudi Journalists Association for the next four years, along with two additional members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 'Future List' has secured membership on the board of Directors of the Saudi Journalists Association for the next four years, along with two additional members.
As per the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Ahmari, the editor-in-chief of Independent Arabia, was elected as the Chairman of the Authority in recent elections held at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh.
The new Board of Directors comprises Bushra Al-Rabiah from the Al-Tawasul Centre, Hamid Al-Shehri, editor-in-chief of the Saudipedia platform, Dhikra Al-Atiwi from the Radio and Television Corporation, Zaid Bin Kami, deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, along with two other members, Al-Ahmari and Ali Al-Hazmi, editor-in-chief of Sabq, and Fatima Al-Awfi from the Media Department.
At the Ministry of sports, Faisal Abbas serves as the editor-in-chief of Arab news, Lama Al-Shathri as the editor-in-chief of Sayidaty, Muhammad Al-Bishi as the editor-in-chief of Al-Eqtisadiah, Mamdouh Al-Muhaini as the general director of Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, Mai Al-Sharif as the assistant editor-in-chief of Independent Arabia, and Nour Nuqli as the deputy editor-in-chief of Arab News.
