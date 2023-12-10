Open Menu

Future Of Aesthetic Physicians Bright: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said that the future of aesthetic physicians was bright, everyone wants to look good.

Addressing a function organized by the Association of Aesthetic Physicians of Pakistan here, the minister congratulated the management for organizing the event.

He said that aesthetic physicians and their businesses had a prominent position in the health sciences because looking good was everyone's desire.

He said that the expansion of the scope of the Association of Aesthetic Physicians of Pakistan will significantly improve the aesthetic health scenario in Pakistan and it will also benefit the people at the grassroots level.

He said that the mandate and duration of the caretaker government were limited, but it would try to address the complaints of the Aesthetic Physicians Association of Pakistan and provide it with all possible facilities within the legal framework.

