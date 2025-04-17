Future Of Agriculture Linked With Enhanced Productivity Of Crops: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the future of agriculture was directly linked with the enhanced productivity of cotton, wheat and high-value agriculture especially oilseed crops, vegetables and fruits.
He said this while presiding over the board meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) at Agriculture House here.
He said that agricultural scientists should conduct research focused on discovering new resilient crop varieties that could increase yield and help reduce the country’s import bill.
A total of 25 projects were presented for approval, out of which 22 were approved. These included projects related to cotton, wheat, rice, maize, canola, oilseeds, high-value agriculture, vegetables and other crops.
Additionally, one project each from the livestock and forestry sectors was also approved.
PARB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mahmood also provided an institutional briefing to the minister.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized that agricultural scientists would be sent abroad for training and that partnerships with international research organizations would be strengthened to facilitate the discovery of new crop varieties through advanced agricultural research.
He further said that all PARB projects must undergo a comprehensive impact analysis to assess their effectiveness and potential contribution to agricultural development.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that all agricultural scientists should submit short-term reform plans for their respective sub-sectors to help improve the agricultural research. He also directed the Chief Executive PARB to expedite the recruitment process for vacant positions within the organization.
Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
