Future Of Balochistan Correlated To Uniform Education: Samina

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:46 PM

In order to bring change in the society, attracting the young generation towards modern education is the most important need of the time. It is the responsibility of all of us to create modern and higher education opportunities for the youth in Balochistan in order to take the people of Balochistan out of backwardness and on the path of development

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth which called on him on Thursday.

She said that no nation could develop without a modern style of education and in today's era of competition, introducing modern and higher education to the young generation with modern style of education as their first right was high need of the time.

The Senator said that today was the era of digitalization and the whole world was in the race of digitalization.

The digital economy is expanding rapidly, the communication system needs to be improved and accelerated, she expressed and said, for better and faster development, it is necessary to be exposed to information technology education. She said that the success and development of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, was related to information technology, which had room for further improvement. She said that the youth of Balochistan, whether they were boys or girls, in no way less than the youth of other provinces, it was just a matter of getting opportunities.

Samina Zahri said that it was our best effort that the youth of Balochistan play their role by getting education in the field of information technology and digitization so that Balochistan could develop rapidly at par with other provinces.

