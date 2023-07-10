Open Menu

Future Of Country Belongs To PPP: Bacha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Provincial president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of State for Water Resources, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Monday said that the future of the country belongs to his party and in the coming elections it will once again come to power with the support of the people to accomplish the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

"Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is carrying forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and now it is the responsibility of the party workers to strengthen their hands," said Bacha during a meeting with various delegations of the party bearers and subsidiary wings.

The PPP leader said that during government, the party has increased the salaries of government employees by 150 per cent. Similarly, he said that whenever the party came into power, it initiated mega-development projects for the progress and prosperity of the people.

The PPP, he said in recognition of the services of retired government employees had also increased their pension by 25%.

He reiterated that the People's Party is pro-workers, farmers, peasants and the middle class of society. He said that the party has always played its full role in solving the problems of minorities.

The martyred leaders of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto along with the labourers have fought dictators.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto has nominated common men on all subsidiary wings of the party and no none of them is Sardar or nawab.

The Minister of State said that the PPP during its rule has added billions of rupees to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to increase the shares of the small federating units.

