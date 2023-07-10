'Future of Education' conference at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised the 'Future of Education 2023' conference to explore the changing landscape of education, tackle upcoming challenges and uncover opportunities for students, here on Monday.

The event was chaired by Vice Chancellor (UoS) Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, while Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and academic and administrative heads from various departments participated.

While addressing, Prof. Dr. Abbas highlighted the significance of quality education, research productivity, innovation and collaboration in advancing the education sector. He emphasised the role of universities in providing holistic education, conducting impactful research, integrating innovative technologies and teaching methods, and fostering collaborations with academia, industry, and policymakers.

The HEC chairman said the world was undergoing rapid evolution, and it was crucial for academia to adapt and anticipate the changing needs of learners and society as a whole. He emphasised the HEC commitment to promoting research, technological integration and global collaborations. He stressed the importance of equipping students with market-oriented skills and ensuring their preparedness for the future workforce.

The chairman commended the University of Sargodha for organising such a comprehensive conference. The conference featured keynote speeches, presentations, discussions and a way-forward session, covering a wide range of topics, including emerging technologies in education, student-centered learning approaches, digital literacy, and inclusive education practices.