Future of enduring peace, stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within region: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region that could only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on an official visit to Germany called on Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later on, COAS also visited Command and Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on "Pakistan's Regional and Internal Security Perspective".

During the address, COAS apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan's Government along with other state institutions was doing its best to counter the challenges faced by the country.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany Major General Oliver Kohl.