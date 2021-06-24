UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Of Enduring Peace, Stability In World Hinges On Ability To Resolve Long Pending Issues Within Region: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

Future of enduring peace, stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within region: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region that could only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region that could only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on an official visit to Germany called on Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later on, COAS also visited Command and Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on "Pakistan's Regional and Internal Security Perspective".

During the address, COAS apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan's Government along with other state institutions was doing its best to counter the challenges faced by the country.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany Major General Oliver Kohl.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Army ISPR German Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Germany Hamburg Media Government Best

Recent Stories

EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emi ..

52 seconds ago

Efforts being made to kick off construction work o ..

55 seconds ago

Police launch search operation in 'Dhoke Bahar Sha ..

58 seconds ago

Administrator directs for prioritizing public inte ..

6 minutes ago

Tarin assures NA body to remove anomalies in Budge ..

6 minutes ago

One dead, dozens unaccounted for in Florida apartm ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.