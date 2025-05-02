Open Menu

Future Of KP Scholarship Students Studying At GIK In Jeopardy Amid Delays In Fund Disbursement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Future of KP scholarship students studying at GIK in jeopardy amid delays in fund disbursement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The academic future of dozens of students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa studying at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) is under threat due to prolonged delays in the provincial government's release of scholarship funds.

According to credible sources, the total outstanding number of scholarships from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now reached approximately Rs. 356 million. These funds were sanctioned for students enrolled under various scholarship programs, but their non-disbursement has led to growing uncertainty about their degrees and financial distress.

Many affected students come from modest backgrounds and depend entirely on government-sponsored scholarships to continue their higher education. With no clarity on when the funds will be released, some students fear they may be forced to halt or abandon their studies.

"KP Government must honor the commitment of our scholarships. Our future depended on the support," said one concerned student who wished to remain anonymous. "Now we are left hanging with no answers and a constant fear of being asked to leave due to non-payment.

"

Sources within GIK Institute say the university has managed to shield students from financial fallout by internally covering costs and ensuring that their academic progress remains unaffected. However, this stopgap measure has become increasingly unsustainable on account of resource constraints.

The continued delay is jeopardizing student futures and affecting the institute's financial health and its ability to plan and execute academic operations effectively.

Parents of the students are urging the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address the issue urgently. Observers warn that failure to act swiftly could damage not only the careers of promising students but also the credibility of scholarship programs meant to promote equitable access to higher education.

As the crisis deepens, future of the students from the marginalized community is becoming uncertain and the pressure mounting on provincial authorities to fulfill their financial commitments and ensure that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not deprived of opportunities they rightfully earned. So far, no activity seems to be on cards.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

3 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

3 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

22 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

22 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan