Future of KP scholarship students studying at GIK in jeopardy amid delays in fund disbursement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The academic future of dozens of students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa studying at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) is under threat due to prolonged delays in the provincial government's release of scholarship funds.

According to credible sources, the total outstanding number of scholarships from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now reached approximately Rs. 356 million. These funds were sanctioned for students enrolled under various scholarship programs, but their non-disbursement has led to growing uncertainty about their degrees and financial distress.

Many affected students come from modest backgrounds and depend entirely on government-sponsored scholarships to continue their higher education. With no clarity on when the funds will be released, some students fear they may be forced to halt or abandon their studies.

"KP Government must honor the commitment of our scholarships. Our future depended on the support," said one concerned student who wished to remain anonymous. "Now we are left hanging with no answers and a constant fear of being asked to leave due to non-payment.

"

Sources within GIK Institute say the university has managed to shield students from financial fallout by internally covering costs and ensuring that their academic progress remains unaffected. However, this stopgap measure has become increasingly unsustainable on account of resource constraints.

The continued delay is jeopardizing student futures and affecting the institute's financial health and its ability to plan and execute academic operations effectively.

Parents of the students are urging the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address the issue urgently. Observers warn that failure to act swiftly could damage not only the careers of promising students but also the credibility of scholarship programs meant to promote equitable access to higher education.

As the crisis deepens, future of the students from the marginalized community is becoming uncertain and the pressure mounting on provincial authorities to fulfill their financial commitments and ensure that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not deprived of opportunities they rightfully earned. So far, no activity seems to be on cards.