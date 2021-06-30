UrduPoint.com
Future Of Pakistan Bright: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Future of Pakistan bright: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The future of Pakistan is bright as Imran Khan is a leader who speaks of national dignity, humanity and justice said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill.

"I am proud of our leader Imran Khan. Fortunately, we have a leader who speaks of national dignity, humanity and justice," he tweeted adding, Inshallah, the future of Pakistan is bright.

Today, some people of the opposition also appreciated the Prime Minister and beat the desks, Shahbaz Gul said in his tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

