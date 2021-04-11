Future of Pakistan depends on success of PTI, Imran Khan:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

In his tweets, the federal minister said, "Imran Khan is the hope of democracy in Pakistan and there is no leader of political stature compared to him".

"Recognizing Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as the leader of Pakistan will be a slap in the face of democracy", he said.

The federal minister pointed out that PTI will have to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad said Nawaz Sharif has no ideology nor is the Nawaz League an ideological party.

Nawaz League, after being in power for a long time, has become a group which only serves its own interests and it's followers cannot be called ideologues.

Commenting on the Daska re-election, the federal minister said that "the Nawaz League has not won Daska re-election, but PTI has lost the election for various reasons towards which I have been drawing the attention of the party".