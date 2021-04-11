UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Of Pakistan Depends On Success Of PTI, Imran Khan:Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Future of Pakistan depends on success of PTI, Imran Khan:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

In his tweets, the federal minister said, "Imran Khan is the hope of democracy in Pakistan and there is no leader of political stature compared to him".

"Recognizing Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as the leader of Pakistan will be a slap in the face of democracy", he said.

The federal minister pointed out that PTI will have to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad said Nawaz Sharif has no ideology nor is the Nawaz League an ideological party.

Nawaz League, after being in power for a long time, has become a group which only serves its own interests and it's followers cannot be called ideologues.

Commenting on the Daska re-election, the federal minister said that "the Nawaz League has not won Daska re-election, but PTI has lost the election for various reasons towards which I have been drawing the attention of the party".

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Daska Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

10 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.