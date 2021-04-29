UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Of Pakistan Railways Linked With ML-1 Project: Swati

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Future of Pakistan Railways linked with ML-1 project: Swati

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati Thursday said that the future of Pakistan Railways is connected to the ML-1 project which would provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 150,000 people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati Thursday said that the future of Pakistan Railways is connected to the ML-1 project which would provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 150,000 people.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with a Chinese delegation who called on him.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

They discussed matters related to the ML-1 project and possible ways to modernize railways sector.

The delegation assured that ML-1 was the most important project of Pakistan for them.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said the future of Pakistan Railways is connected to this project.

This project will increase the speed of the train to 160 km per hour.

The journey time from Lahore to Karachi will be only eight hours, Rawalpindi-Lahore will be only 2.5 hours, Multan-Lahore two hours and Karachi-Rawalpindi will be left for ten hours.

He said there will be fencing on both sides of the track and the gates will be removed.

Along with ML-1, work on ML-2 and Quetta- Gwadar will also be carried out.

The minister said that the railways sector will connect the whole Pakistan and will give new life to Gwadar port.

Swati said it is for the first time in the history of Pakistan Railways that a proper business plan was presented after working hard.

This sector had been working without any business plan in the last 73 years.

Congratulating the nation regarding ML-1 project, he said this project would be completed in our tenure.

Pakistan project on 2 rail link with Afghanistan was also in progress. It is 11 km from Chaman to Spin Boldak within the borders of Pakistan while Kandahar is 130 km from Spin Boldak.

Feasibility is completed from Chaman to Spain Boldak and its PC-I has also been approved in 2015 (Approved) at a cost of about 1.2 billion, he said.

Pakistan shared the feasibility report with the Afghan government but they did not start work. If the Afghanistan side starts working on it, we will complete our track in a year, he said.

The minister stated that Pakistan has completed the track from Peshawar to Jalalabad.

Pakistan has started the feasibility of rail link from Peshawar to Jalalabad through Shaman Valley and about 30% work has been done on it.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Peshawar Business China CPEC Gwadar Jalalabad Kandahar Chaman Progress Spain 2015 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

57 minutes ago

44 criminals held with drugs, weapons

56 seconds ago

5 million insurance amount granted to heirs of RWM ..

58 seconds ago

IGP for strict implementation on SOPs

59 seconds ago

FDA seals five illegal colonies

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.