Future of people in danger if deforestation continues in Pakistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has said that the future of the masses will be in danger if deforestation will continue to hit Pakistan.While addressing an inaugural ceremony related to tree plantation in Mianwali, the premier said that the influential people have occupied the forest lands by removing all the trees.

Minutes before his speech, PM Imran planted a sapling at Kundian Mianwali and launched a spring tree plantation drive titled Forest Restoration.Sources also told that Imran Khan will attend annual convocation of NAMAL University as a chief guest during his visit.The plantation campaign is a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The government has pledged to plant 10 billion trees in five years to control challenges of global warming and deforestation.