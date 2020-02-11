Future scientists to develop their priority research areas for arid zone crop cultivation: MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro

MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro from desert area of Tharparkar district has called upon the future scientists to develop their priority research areas for arid zone crop cultivation and soil management practices and help the community living in desert to rehabilitate their soil through good agricultural practices to ensure food security in the desert area of Thar Pakistan

He suggested carrying out comparative studies on soil of different Arid and Irrigated area of Pakistan, including Thar desert, Indus delta and Reverine Belt, to benefit policy makers in comprehensive planning for arid zone.

Prof Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, president Soil Science Society of Pakistan and Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University said that soil scientists and researchers have come here to present their ideas and understanding to save soil, produce healthy food crops to meet the needs of ever growing population of the country.

He informed that the purpose of the event was to promote research in soil related issues, as soil management was key component for food security, which is a global topic nowadays to feed the people.

Dr Muhammad Azim Khan, chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) sharing his views said that food security was main issue faced by the country population.

It has been found that more area of land has lost fertility during last 20 years, putting people to face low productivity, he said and added, "we are witnessing low productivity of crops, inflation rate in Pakistan is touching high". He also suggested to reuse city waste for compost to avoid costly fertilizer for maintaining soil fertility.

Talking about bio-Saline agriculture, the PARC chairman stated food plants grown through bio-saline agriculture taste better than the normal soil plants. He assured to help producing crops in desert areas of Tharparkar district to cope with challenges of food security.

Prof Zaheer Ahmed Zaheer of the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad in his preliminary and comprehensive presentation highlighted the importance and significance of soil for food security and sustainability of environment.

He also explained issues of climate change and present strategies for productivity enhancement by using advance technology. He emphasized the need of policy demand decision to safeguard the soil for future generation and he further added that we are losing environmental and biodiversity due to depleting soil quality.

Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, chairman Department of Soil Science, SAU Tando Jam informed that the Institute was working effectively to encourage new researches for the betterment of soil fertility in Sindh through various sustainable agriculture practices. Prof. Dr Murtaza Jamro, Secretary of Soil Science International Congress said the congress was being attended by National and International level organizations and added that delegates from different universities especially University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Arid Agriculture Rawalpindi, University of Agriculture Peshawar, National University of Science and Technology, University of Poonch Rawalakot, Nuclear Institute of Food and Agriculture Peshawar Pakistan, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture Tandojam, University of Karachi, Agriculture College of Balochistan, participants from Canada and other research institutes, faculty members, students and farmers participating in the congress.

There was exhibition where different companies have set up stalls and displayed products of seeds, fertilizer, compost and food products which jointly inaugurated by Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi and Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Chairman PARC, and Vice Chancellor of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.