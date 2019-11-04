Future strategy to be devised through consultation with Opposition parties: Fazalur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Stepping down from his earlier demands and two-day ultimatum to the Prime Minister to resign, Jamait-e-Ulema islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that future strategy would be devised with the consultation of all the Opposition parties.

Addressing the participants of Azadi March here Sunday night, he said that they had plan B and C and wowed to continue struggle for achieving their goals. He asked the participants that there was no need to go to D-Chowk and urged them to repose confidence in only their leadership and never pay heed to rumors.

"Trust in yourself and trust your leadership. The decisions made by your leadership in your favor will take you far in the future and never pay heed to the tone set by the media", he said.

Maulana Fazl said no unlawful step would be taken out of provocation. "Those who are trying to provoke us, are not our well-wishers," he said.

He said they were being asked to approach Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Parliamentary Committee to probe rigging in the general elections 2018. However, unfortunately, the Parliamentary Committee had failed to convene its single meeting, he said.

Coming hard on the ECP, he said that the ECP could not decide foreign funding case of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the last five years.

"We believe in the supremacy of the Constitution. Everyone should give respect to the vote of people in letter and spirit," he said.

Maulana Fazl said that they did not want to make institutions controversial.

Conspiracies were being hatched against religious seminaries but such elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs, he added.

He said no one could dare to amend or remove Islamic sections from the Constitution.