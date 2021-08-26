UrduPoint.com

FUU Offers BS/MS Admissions Fro Fall Semester

FUU offers BS/MS admissions fro fall semester

Federal Urdu University Islamabad has started admissions in BS and MS / M.Phil programs in various disciplines for the Fall Semester 2021

Federal Urdu University Islamabad has started admissions in BS and MS / M.Phil programs in various disciplines for the Fall Semester 2021.

Details of the programs were available on the University's website, a press release on Thursday said.

Federal Urdu University Islamabad was a government sector university whose new campus has been built at Kurry road Model Town near Bahria Enclave Islamabad having spacious classrooms, new furniture, modern computer labs and library, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The students facilitation complex was in the process of completion for the convenience of students and extra-curricular activities. In addition, there was a transport facility for students living in different sectors and areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Fee of Federal Urdu University Islamabad was the lowest among all public and private universities in Islamabad which was no less than a blessing for middle class students and parents.

Students studying at the Federal Urdu University were also eligible to apply for various scholarship programs offered by the Government of Pakistan (Ehsas Program, Benevolent Fund and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal).

Students from all parts of the country were awarded admission on merit without any discrimination. The requirement for admission to four-year BS programs was Intermediate / A level or equivalent.

All students who have passed the Intermediate or equivalent examination from any board of Pakistan or were still waiting for the result could also apply online by visiting the website of Federal Urdu University Islamabad www.fuuastisb.edu.pk.

