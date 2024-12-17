Open Menu

FUU To Organize 7th Int'l Media Conference On Dec 21

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

The department of Mass Communication Federal Urdu University, in collaboration with Greenwich university will organize a the 7th International State of the Media Conference titled “Local News, Civil Rights and Media” on Saturday, (December 21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The department of Mass Communication Federal urdu University, in collaboration with Greenwich university will organize a the 7th International State of the Media Conference titled “Local news, Civil Rights and Media” on Saturday, (December 21).

Senior Journalist and Human Right activist Hussain Naqi will insugurste the conference scheduled to be held at DHA. Academicians, researchers, senior journalists and intellectuals will share their views on the state of the media in the conference.

Professor Dr. Seemi Naghmana Tahir, former President of the Department of Mass Communication, Karachi University,Professor Dr. Altafullah, Dean of FC College, Lahore, Senior Journalist and Analyst Mazhar Abbas, Ashraf Khan, Riaz Sohail and others will attend the conference.

Related Topics

Lahore December Federal Urdu University Karachi University Media Share

Recent Stories

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

1 minute ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

1 minute ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

1 minute ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

59 seconds ago
 Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippi ..

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

15 seconds ago
 ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

16 seconds ago
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister M ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik

1 minute ago
 PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakis ..

PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis

1 minute ago
 Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial ..

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

1 minute ago
 FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec ..

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

1 minute ago
 Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

10 minutes ago
 Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhr ..

Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan