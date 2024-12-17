FUU To Organize 7th Int'l Media Conference On Dec 21
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The department of Mass Communication Federal Urdu University, in collaboration with Greenwich university will organize a the 7th International State of the Media Conference titled “Local News, Civil Rights and Media” on Saturday, (December 21)
Senior Journalist and Human Right activist Hussain Naqi will insugurste the conference scheduled to be held at DHA. Academicians, researchers, senior journalists and intellectuals will share their views on the state of the media in the conference.
Professor Dr. Seemi Naghmana Tahir, former President of the Department of Mass Communication, Karachi University,Professor Dr. Altafullah, Dean of FC College, Lahore, Senior Journalist and Analyst Mazhar Abbas, Ashraf Khan, Riaz Sohail and others will attend the conference.
