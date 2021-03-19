UrduPoint.com
FUUAST Academic Council Decides To Pursue Completely Online Teaching In View Of COVID-19 Situation

Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Academic Council of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), in its 31st meeting chaired by Acting Vice Chancellor of FUUAST Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq on Friday decided that the ongoing teaching under Hybrid System will be shifted to completely online method in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The participants of the meeting discussed the teaching and other relevant issues of the University, a spokesperson of the FUUAST told APP.

The shift of teaching from hybrid system to absolute online method will be implemented in the Karachi and Islamabad campuses of the FUUAST.

