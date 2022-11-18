UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Academic Council Discusses Admission Policy 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The Academic Council of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in its 34th emergent meeting discussed the admission policy of the varsity for the year 2023

Acting Vice Chancellor of FUUAST Professor Dr Muhammad Ziauddin chaired the meeting, said the university spokesperson on Friday.

The matters related to the increase in fees were also taken into consideration.

A committee was constituted in connection with the associate degree programme.

Director Admissions, Karachi Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain, Controller of Examinations Ghayasuddin Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Academic Rashida Khatun, Director Evening Program Najam-ul-Arifin, Adviser for Student Affairs, Gulshan Iqbal Campus Muhammad Afzal and other notables were also in attendance.

