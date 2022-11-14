UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Announces Admission In MPhil, PhD

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022

FUUAST announces admission in MPhil, PhD

Director Admissions of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Monday announced that admissions are being given in PhD in Mathematics, Mass Communication and in M.Phil in Mathematics, Mass Communication and Pharmaceutics this year

The date of submission of admission form has been extended till November 22 and the candidates who intend to take admission can fill the admission form online from varsity website www.fuuast.edu.pk.

Phil in Mathematics, Mass Communication and Pharmaceutics this year.

The date of submission of admission form has been extended till November 22 and the candidates who intend to take admission can fill the admission form online from varsity website www.fuuast.edu.pk.

