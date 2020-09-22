FUUAST decides to hold online exams in view COVID19 situation

The 27th meeting of the Academic Council of the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) with Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq on Tuesday decided to conduct online examinations and advised the students for examinations preparation at their homes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The 27th meeting of the Academic Council of the Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) with Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq on Tuesday decided to conduct online examinations and advised the students for examinations preparation at their homes.

Acting Registrar Dr.

Mohammad Sarim acted as the secretary in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting decided that in view of the situation of COVID-19, online examinations will be conducted because students are not allowed to enter the university so students should prepare for the exams at home.

It was also decided in the meeting that the new semester will start from November 2020 and the teaching method in the new semester will be decided keeping in view the current situation.