FUUAST extends admission to MS/M.Phil/Ph.D till April 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Director Admission, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Tuesday announced to extend the date for submission of admission forms for MS/M.Phil and Ph.D 2021 in Urdu University till April 23.

The students could fill the admission online on the website of the varsity that was "www.fuuast.edu.pk", said a spokesperson of FUUAST.