FUUAST Extends Date For Submission Of Semester Examinations Fee Till Aug 31
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Registrar, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Dr. Sajid Jahangir on Thursday announced that the date for submission of Bachelor and Master Program 2020 (morning and evening) regular semester examinations without late fee has been extended till August 31.
The date is extended due to the ongoing lockdown in the country in connection with coronavirus, said a spokesperson of the FUUS&T.