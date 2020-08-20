UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FUUAST Extends Date For Submission Of Semester Examinations Fee Till Aug 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:47 PM

FUUAST extends date for submission of semester examinations fee till Aug 31

Registrar, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Dr. Sajid Jahangir on Thursday announced that the date for submission of Bachelor and Master Program 2020 (morning and evening) regular semester examinations without late fee has been extended till August 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Registrar, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Dr. Sajid Jahangir on Thursday announced that the date for submission of Bachelor and Master Program 2020 (morning and evening) regular semester examinations without late fee has been extended till August 31.

The date is extended due to the ongoing lockdown in the country in connection with coronavirus, said a spokesperson of the FUUS&T.

Related Topics

Technology August 2020 Federal Urdu University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

21 seconds ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

13 minutes ago

Person of determination participates in COVID-19 c ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah University to continue hybrid learning at ..

36 minutes ago

ANF seizes 296.24 kg drugs in countrywide operatio ..

1 minute ago

Children are silent, fast spreaders of Covid-19 vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.