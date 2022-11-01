UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Extends Date Of Admission To MS, MPhil, PhD Till Nov 15

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 08:06 PM

FUUAST extends date of admission to MS, MPhil, PhD till Nov 15

Director Admission, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Tuesday announced to extend the date to submit admission forms for MS, MPhil and PhD for the year 2023 till November 15, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Director Admission, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Tuesday announced to extend the date to submit admission forms for MS, MPhil and PhD for the year 2023 till November 15, 2022.

The interested candidates may submit application for MS/MPhil in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Environmental Science and Computer Science, said a spokesperson of FUUAST.

The aspirants may apply for admission to MPhil in Islamic Studies, Biochemistry, Urdu, Botany, International Relations, Microbiology, Sindhi, Pharmacology, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

Admissions are also being given in PhD in Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Zoology, Botany, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics, Islamic Studies, Special education, Psychology and International Relations.

The candidates interested to take admission should fill the online form on FUUAST website "www.fuuast.edu.pk" and take prints of the same along with the original processing fee voucher and all the attested documents copies should be submitted to the admission cell by the due date.

The admission processing fee for MS/MPhil is Rs 3500 while the direct admission processing fee for PhD is Rs 5000.

Related Topics

Technology Education Same May November Federal Urdu University All

Recent Stories

Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents S ..

Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents Sea

11 minutes ago
 Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy s ..

Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy seas: coastguard

12 minutes ago
 Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends Justice ..

Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends Justice Aamer Farooq's name as Chief ..

12 minutes ago
 Livestock deptt expedites process of distribution ..

Livestock deptt expedites process of distribution of animal feed in flood affect ..

12 minutes ago
 German envoy assures to assist city government in ..

German envoy assures to assist city government in addressing pollution, traffic ..

12 minutes ago
 Swedish Supreme Commander Advises Against Setting ..

Swedish Supreme Commander Advises Against Setting Nuclear Red Line During NATO A ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.