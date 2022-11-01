FUUAST extends date of admission to MS, MPhil, PhD till Nov 15

Director Admission, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Tuesday announced to extend the date to submit admission forms for MS, MPhil and PhD for the year 2023 till November 15, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Director Admission, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Tuesday announced to extend the date to submit admission forms for MS, MPhil and PhD for the year 2023 till November 15, 2022.

The interested candidates may submit application for MS/MPhil in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Environmental Science and Computer Science, said a spokesperson of FUUAST.

The aspirants may apply for admission to MPhil in Islamic Studies, Biochemistry, Urdu, Botany, International Relations, Microbiology, Sindhi, Pharmacology, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry.

Admissions are also being given in PhD in Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Zoology, Botany, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics, Islamic Studies, Special education, Psychology and International Relations.

The candidates interested to take admission should fill the online form on FUUAST website "www.fuuast.edu.pk" and take prints of the same along with the original processing fee voucher and all the attested documents copies should be submitted to the admission cell by the due date.

The admission processing fee for MS/MPhil is Rs 3500 while the direct admission processing fee for PhD is Rs 5000.