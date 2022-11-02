UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Observes 'World Pharmacist Day'

Published November 02, 2022

FUUAST observes 'World Pharmacist Day'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST) Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin said that the pharmaceutical sector provides development and employment opportunities, which can be utilized to serve the masses.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by the Pharmacy department on the occasion of "World Pharmacist Day", here on Wednesday.

Professor Dr. M. Ziauddin said that medicines manufacturing, research and innovative pharmacy can take the pharmacy industry to a new level.

Chairman, Pharmacy department Dr. Mahajabeen presided over the event while the speakers Member Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, Tanveer Siddiqui, Sindh University Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, Professor of Nazir Hussain University, Dr. Nighat Rizvi, Adnan Rizvi of Central Drug Lab were among the speakers.

The speakers on this occasion informed about the development in the pharmaceutical industry and said that our pharmacists were equally contributing to our health care.

"The pharmacists can inform us regarding uses and side effects of the medicines," they said.

The speakers said that we have highly trained pharmacists who are able to provide alternative medicines, safe storage of medicines, timely immunization, time and dosage of medicines as well as much more useful information in this regard.

In the seminar, posters and models were made by the students, to inform the participants about the effective use of medicines.

At the end of the program, Dr. Arifa Akram presented vote of thanks.

VC FUUAST Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin presented shields to the guests while certificates were given to the students.

