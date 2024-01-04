FUUAST organizes awareness seminar on drugs & crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A seminar to create awareness among students regarding drugs and crimes was held yesterday at Federal urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The seminar was organized by the International Relations Department of Federal Urdu University Islamabad and Capital Police.

Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, DIG Safe City and Traffic Police Islamabad along with his team attended the event as chief guest.

Dr. Ehtishamul Haq, In-charge Islamabad Campus, Mohammad Aleem Raza Additional Registrar and Dr. Uzma Siraj, President, Department of International Relations welcomed the distinguished guests.

The function was organized in the university auditorium in which a large number of students participated.

DIG Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, told the students that special instructions have been issued by the IG Islamabad that the Capital Police in various educational institutions should inform the students about social crimes and drugs and their prevention.

During his address, the chief guest gave many important information including various types of crimes, police strategies to prevent crimes with the help of modern technology, the use of safe city cameras, and data from previous years.

Various questions were asked by the students about the role and performance of Islamabad Police in the current situation, which were answered in detail by DIG.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Uzma Siraj, President of the Department of International Relations, thanked the honorable guests and other participants for participating in the seminar, while the students also took group photos.