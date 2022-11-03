UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Published November 03, 2022

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Higher Education Commission and Medical Microbiology Association of Pakistan here on Thursday organized a breast cancer awareness walk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Higher education Commission and Medical Microbiology Association of Pakistan here on Thursday organized a breast cancer awareness walk.

On this occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin said that breast cancer disease was at the top in the whole of Asia including Pakistan, said a spokesperson of FUUAST.

The VC FUUAST said that one in every nine women in Pakistan was at a high risk of breast and 40,000 women die in Pakistan every year due to breast cancer on account of delayed detection.

Coordinator, Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Dr. Sikandar Sherwani informed the participants of the walk that though the rate of breast cancer is very high among women but one percent rate is also found in men.

He said that women suffering from breast cancer should consume more fruits in their diet because antioxidants are present in fruits. Research has shown that antioxidants are very useful in fighting breast cancer, he said.

The Focal Person of the Breast Cancer Awareness Program Professor Lubna Anis informed the participants that we can save many precious lives by timely research and treatment of breast cancer.

The participants including teachers and students wearing pink ribbons and holding balloons and banners in their hands joined the walk.

More Stories From Pakistan

