FUUAST Organizes "Chemistry Expo 2022"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday organized Chemistry Expo 2022 hosted by the Chemistry department of the institute at its Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus here.

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr Muhammad Ziauddin visited different stalls set up at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof.

Ziauddin said that education, whether related to arts or science, did not come into existence at once.

Students from various schools, colleges and universities presented their 83 research projects in the event held from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Teachers as well as faculty members of various schools, colleges and universities visited the innovative exposition and expressed keen interest in the projects showcased.

