UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Organizes Discussion On "Climate Justice And International Law Obligations"

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Department of International Relations and National Trade Union Federation organized a discussion on "Climate Justice and International Law Obligations", here on Friday.

Professor Dr.

Miriam Saage Maas of European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, Germany and FREIE University, Berlin delivered a lecture to the students on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST.

In her lecture, she discussed the situation around the world developed due to environmental issues.

The program was hosted by the President Department of IR, Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti, while General Secretary of the National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan Nasir Mansoor also spoke on the occasion.

