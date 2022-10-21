UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Organizes Seminar On World Food Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Department of Chemistry organized a seminar on food quality, safety and research and development on the occasion of "World Food Day".

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin participated in the seminar, said a statement on Friday.

On this occasion, Acting Registrar of FUUAST, Professor Dr. Zareena Ali told the students that excessive use of pesticides in plants is polluting our daily food.

She said that the students should improve their academic standards with honesty and punctuality in practical life.

Head of the Chemistry Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed said that the chemicals used to preserve food are becoming harmful to health day by day.

Speaker Azeem Dilawar informed the students about the preservation of food grains and its quality control while Dr. Saharish Zuberi shared details with the students regarding the testing of food grains and its method.

In addition to FUUAST, the students of Sindh Madrassa-tul-Islam and Dr. Hashim Zuberi participated in the seminar.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates and bouquets were presented to the guests.

