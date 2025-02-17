FUUAST Retired Teachers Be Paid Pensionary Arrears Without Delay: Prof Tauseef
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Retired professor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Prof Tauseef Ahmed Khan has said that university administration admitted that their PF and pension funds total Rs1.12 billion are available in National Defence Certificates, but the arrears are not being paid to the retired employees
In a statement, Professor Tauseef said in response to Information Commission query, the Federal Urdu University informed that there were 670 million and 450 millon rupees amount in PF and Pension funds respectively.
Prof Tauseef said despite having huge funds in the university, the problems of retired teachers are not being resolved by the varsity management. He demanded that the pensionary amounts of the university's retired teachers be paid immediately.
