FUUAST Senate Constitute Search Committee, Appointment Of Acting VC Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday granted approval for constituting search committee for selection of Vice Chancellor of the varsity and appointment of acting VC.

The senate reviewed and deliberated upon the agenda of constitution of nomination committee for next senate of the University, search committee on appointment of Vice Chancellor for university and appointment of acting Vice Chancellor including other matters.

Welcoming proposals and suggestions on agenda items by all the senate members President Dr. Arif Alvi urged on consensus based decisions. The issues relating to promotions, non payment of salaries and delay in appointment of Vice Chancellor need to be resolved on priority basis, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi called the senate, HEC and federal education ministry for expediting the process of VC's appointment in wake of approaching expiry of university's existing senate in December 2022.

Nomination Committee for next senate of the University must be constituted at the earliest and Federal Ministry of Education should cooperate the university in all the necessary procedures, he further emphasised.

President Dr.

Arif Alvi consented to senate's unanimous decision in favour of Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin, Dean Faculty of Arts FUUAST for running the affairs of the university as acting vice chancellor. The other name purposed and weighed in for the top slot was Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, former Dean of Social Sciences faculty of the varsity.

President Dr Arif Alvi, while concurring on the unanimous decisions of the senate members, HEC and Federal Education Ministry, said that an overview of the decision would be made after four months.

After due deliberation the FUUAST senate also constituted a search committee for appointment of the new vice chancellor. Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed will chair the committee which also included Vice Chancellor NED University Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi as a member.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who attended the meeting via video link assured full cooperation to the senate and suggested that the search committee needed to be time-bound and policy matters should be process through HEC while acting VC would look after the routine matters complete authority.

Besides Senate members, Joint Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Raja Muhammad Akhter Iqbal also attended the meeting via video link with HEC chairman.

