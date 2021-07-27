UrduPoint.com
FUUAST Senate Shortlists Three Candidates For Permanent Slot Of VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

The Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday finalized names of three candidates for appointment at the permanent slot of the Vice Chancellor of the Urdu University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday finalized Names of three candidates for appointment at the permanent slot of the Vice Chancellor of the Urdu University.

The decision to this effect was made during the 47th session of the Senate of the Federal Urdu University, chaired by its Deputy Chairman A.Q.Khalil, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST.

According to the ordinance of the Varsity, five names were proposed by the search committee, which were presented in the Senate including Prof. Dr. Shahid Qureshi, Prof. Athar Ata, Prof. Zafarullah Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Balqis Gul and Prof. Dr. Zaheer-ul-Haq.

The names of short-listed candidates Dr. Shahid Qureshi, Prof. Athar Ata and Prof. Zafarullah Qureshi will be forwarded to Chancellor of FUUAST, President Dr. Arif Alvi, for appointment one of them to the permanent slot of the VC FUUAST.

