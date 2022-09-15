UrduPoint.com

FUUAST Teachers Protest Over Non-payment Of Salaries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2022 | 04:04 PM

The latest reports say that the Karachi police have detained two teachers after the talks between the both sides failed, and the teachers tried to march towards Governor House.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) The Karachi police on Thursday detained two teachers at the Federal urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST after they launched protest and march towards the Governor House over non-payment of salaries.

The FUUAST teachers (Abdul Haq campus) took to the streets to protest against the Sindh government for non-payment of salaries.

The female teachers also joined the protest march from the Karachi Press Club.

The police stopped the protestors as they attempted to proceed towards Governor House.

The police and the protestors held talks but they failed to reach any point after which the police detained two teachers.

The demonstrators, however, vowed to continue the protest until their demands are met.

On Wednesday, the police allegedly manhandled and detained over 100 teachers as they attempted to proceed toward the Sindh Assembly and Chief Minister House from the Karachi Press Club. But all of them were released later in the evening.

The protesting teachers accused the provincial government of ‘selecting’ only IBA-passed teachers while NTS-passed teachers had been subjected to ‘discrimination’ and did not pay them salaries.

