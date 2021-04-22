UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FUUAST To Conduct Teachers Selection Boards This Month

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

FUUAST to conduct Teachers Selection Boards this month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Thursday announced that following the directives of the Senate of the FUUAST, selection boards of teachers were being started from this month.

In the first phase, selection boards were being held for the posts of Assistant Professors which were advertised in 2017.

In this regard, letters were being sent by the administration of the varsity to inform the applicants about the venue, date and time.

Related Topics

Senate Technology 2017 Federal Urdu University From

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

12 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

13 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

14 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

28 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

41 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.