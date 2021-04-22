FUUAST to conduct Teachers Selection Boards this month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Thursday announced that following the directives of the Senate of the FUUAST, selection boards of teachers were being started from this month.

In the first phase, selection boards were being held for the posts of Assistant Professors which were advertised in 2017.

In this regard, letters were being sent by the administration of the varsity to inform the applicants about the venue, date and time.