FUUAST to organize entrance test on Jan 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) will organize BSK Pharmacy, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Computer Science and BBA (admission for 2023) on January 23, in two shifts.

This was stated by Director Admission Federal Urdu University Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain on Friday.

He said that the candidates appearing for the test can download their admit card from the varsity website www.fuuast.edu.pk.