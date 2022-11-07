(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Muhammad Ziauddin inaugurated the "Research Exhibition Proposal" organized under the aegis of the department of FUUAST's Bio-Technology here.

On the occasion, Chairman Science department Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid was also present along with VC FUUAST, said a statement on Monday.

The teachers and students briefed Professor Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin about the posters and models displayed in the exhibition.

The VC FUUAST appreciated the work of the students and praised the increasing extra-curricular activities and termed it good for the development of the department.

He also expressed his best wishes and encouraged President Bio-Technology Dr. Manza Danish, Assistant Professor Dr. Sidra Shaheen and all the teachers of the department whose tireless efforts made the students perform well.

Dr. Manza Danish said they will continue to conduct such activities in the department which will not only give development to the department but also give the new students an opportunity for their growth. The Assistant professor of the department, Dr. Sidra Shaheen was moderated the ceremony.

In the exhibition, 4th-year (5-D) models and 3rd-year students displayed various proposals with the help of posters.

Teachers of different departments of FUUAST including Dr. Mohammad Sarim, Dr. Saima Faraz, Dr. Kashif Rafat, Dr. Farhan, Dr. Lubna Anis, Dr.Sikandar Sherwani, Dr.Haji Muhammad, also participated in the exhibition.

Professor Dr. Sheikh Ijaz Rasool and Professor Dr. Mustafa Kamal were the judges of the exhibition.