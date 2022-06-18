The Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in its 48th Session discussed the affairs related to bring further improvement in the financial and professional status of the varsity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in its 48th Session discussed the affairs related to bring further improvement in the financial and professional status of the varsity.

The 48th Session of the FUUAST Senate was chaired by Deputy Chair A.Q.Khalil at Federal Urdu University Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus here, said a spokesperson of the Urdu University.

Vice Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Athar Ata and other members of the Senate were in attendance.

The Senate members assured their full confidence and co-operation to the Deputy Chair during the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor was advised to exercise full legal and administrative powers to improve the administrative, academic and financial affairs of the university.

The participants of the meeting discussed further improvement of financial and professional affairs of the university.

Prof. Dr. Athar Ata briefed the members of the Senate on his action plan and expressed his full commitment and said that he would come up with more suggestions in the next session.